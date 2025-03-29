iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

