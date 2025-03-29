Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.12%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.