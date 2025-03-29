RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

