denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

