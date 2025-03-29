denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 264,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

