Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 165.4% in March

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 15.5 %

DSNY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.92. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.