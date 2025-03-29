Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Declines By 46.0%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

About Elisa Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.