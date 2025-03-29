Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Declines By 46.0%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.
About Elisa Oyj
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elisa Oyj
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.