Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 74.5% in March

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 658,900 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Femasys by 123.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Femasys by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of FEMY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 213,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,761. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

