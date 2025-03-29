Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Declines By 51.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 688,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,635. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

