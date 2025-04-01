Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $79.71 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.20.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
