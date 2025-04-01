Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Shares Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

