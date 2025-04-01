StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

