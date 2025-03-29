Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORL remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

