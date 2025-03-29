BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, Zacks reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %
BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 64.37. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.55.
About BioRestorative Therapies
