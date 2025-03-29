BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, Zacks reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 64.37. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

