Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.