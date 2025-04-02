VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 163,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 148,318 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $52.88.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CLO ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.