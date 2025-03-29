Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3109 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:APRQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.
About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.