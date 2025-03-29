Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3109 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of BATS:APRQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

