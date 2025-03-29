QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

