QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.5 days.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
