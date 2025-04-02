Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 91,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFC Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $803.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $847.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $834.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

