Jacqueline Zummo Sells 21,224 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $447,840.33. This represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TARA stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

