Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Purchases 101,000 Shares of Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hines bought 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$53,025.00 ($33,349.06).

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.21, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $285.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Humm Group alerts:

Humm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Humm Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Humm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Point of Sale Payment Plans (PosPP), New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial. It offers long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and small and medium enterprise financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.