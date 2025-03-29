Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 646 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $579.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.