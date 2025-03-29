eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Decreased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 2.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $435,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $96,214,000. Boston Partners increased its position in eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

