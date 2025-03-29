Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

