Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,874. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

