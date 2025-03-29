Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MBGYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.02 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
