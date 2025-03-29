Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 27,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,612. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
