Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 27,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,612. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $986,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

