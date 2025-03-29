Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Grows By 120.0%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KNNNF stock remained flat at $9.55 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

