Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,059,000 after buying an additional 313,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

