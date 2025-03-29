Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE opened at $10.85 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.