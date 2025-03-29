Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $736.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $600.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $658.39 and its 200 day moving average is $654.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

