Insider Selling: Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Director Sells $55,600.00 in Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Anderson Gooding sold 40,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,408.67. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of LTRY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Lottery.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

