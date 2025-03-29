Insider Selling: Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Director Sells $55,600.00 in Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Anderson Gooding sold 40,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,408.67. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lottery.com Stock Performance
Shares of LTRY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Lottery.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
Lottery.com Company Profile
