Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells $155,900.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,250. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.0 %

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 71.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.