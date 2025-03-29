Alesia J. Haas Sells 7,575 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average of $241.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 3.66.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 46,206 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.