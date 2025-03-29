Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) CEO Purchases 181,818 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
VolitionRx Stock Up 4.2 %
VNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
