Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) CEO Purchases 181,818 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VolitionRx Stock Up 4.2 %

VNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

