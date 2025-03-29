The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alberto Osorio acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. This represents a 14.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Calle Luis De purchased 6,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,166.08. This trade represents a 446.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 132,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

