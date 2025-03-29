The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Cement stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Monarch Cement has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.39.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 21.86%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

