Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). Approximately 4,477,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,792,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.63. The company has a market cap of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.