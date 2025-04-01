Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $81.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $126,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,319,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

