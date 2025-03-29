Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Decreases By 53.5%

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,884. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
