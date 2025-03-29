Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Decreases By 53.5%

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,884. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd engages in the exploration and development of graphite deposits in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in Ruangwa, south-east Tanzania.

