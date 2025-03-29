Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Jenoptik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
About Jenoptik
Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.
