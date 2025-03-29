WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 646,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

WaveDancer Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

