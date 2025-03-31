Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
