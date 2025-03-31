Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells $889,429.75 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.

Oklo Trading Down 3.0 %

OKLO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,054,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.28. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

