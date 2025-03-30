10,569 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.33 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

