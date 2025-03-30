Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 2,393 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

