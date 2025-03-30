Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

