8,110 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $256.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

