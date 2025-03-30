Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $108,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $25.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.