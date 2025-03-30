Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

